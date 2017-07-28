Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos - Sneyd hopes for Kelly’s return to help book Wembley repeat

HULL FC’S Marc Sneyd believes there are a lot of similarities between tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final and last year’s event and not just the fact it is again being played at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

Twelve months ago, the Airlie Birds beat Wigan Warriors in an epic affair to reach Wembley where they duly pushed on to lift the Challenge Cup for the first time at the famous venue.

Albert Kelly could return to Hull FC's line-up on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

They return to Doncaster to face Leeds Rhinos this time around with the prize the same – another date with the finale of the sport’s most prestigious knockout competition.

Hull have a wretched record against their Yorkshire rivals having lost their last eight games against Leeds but the memories of that stirring 16-12 win over cup kings Wigan last term, when Lee Radford’s side produced a heroic defensive display, crucially remain fresh.

“It was brutal,” scrum-half Sneyd recalled to The Yorkshire Post.

“It was one of those where we left afterwards with a ridiculous amount of confidence as – if you’ve watched Wigan throughout the years – the way they can grind away at teams, they win those games more often than not.

“But we came out on top that night and to go through that much of a slog in that tough a game and in a cup semi as well, to come out on the right side of it all, the confidence it gave us going into the final and next batch of games was massive.

“In fact, that probably told in the final, too, when we beat Warrington. But I think it’s the same now; Leeds have got the same reputation as Wigan, for me, and they are one of the biggest clubs in Super League.

“So if we can beat them on the back of another tough Cup run – we’ve faced all Super League sides again like last year – we can take a lot of confidence again into the final and Super 8s.”

Sneyd had a remarkable association with the Challenge Cup last season, not only earning the Lance Todd Trophy as man-of-the-match at Wembley but being rated the game’s best player in all four rounds, including that semi-final against Wigan.

SAM AGAIN PLEASE: Marc Sneyd celebrates with the Challenge Cup last season.. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hull, who sit third just behind second-placed Leeds in Super League, will look to him once more to direct them home tomorrow although some of the pressure will be alleviated if the 26-year-old’s elusive half-back partner also returns to the side.

Albert Kelly, who has scored 17 tries in 20 games since joining from Hull KR in the winter, has missed the last two games with a calf strain but the enigmatic Australian hopes to be fit for this gargantuan contest.

Many are predicting a tight affair and in such games often the maverick brilliance of Kelly – named in an unchanged 19-man squad – can be the difference.

Sneyd said: “Alby’s just been that next level for us, kicking on from what we did last year. He has that bit of magic we may have missed in a few games last season. He’s not the most structured player in the world, but he can score a try out of absolutely nothing. So hopefully he’s back on Saturday.

DANGER MAN: Leeds Rhinos' Joel Moon major threats at Doncaster on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It will probably be a little bit of a slug to be fair and, in semis, people are a little bit nervous and maybe not too sure about throwing the pass. Whereas Alby probably won’t hold back and throw anything that he wants to do. More often than not it comes off and it’ll be great to have him back if he is fit.”

That said, Leeds have their own unpredictable threat with Joel Moon, the Australian centre who has made a fine transition to stand-off this term, proving one of Super League’s craftiest runners.

He has forged a fine link with captain Danny McGuire and Rhinos, who won the Challenge Cup in 2014 and 2015, will remain confident of returning to Wembley themselves.

Sneyd, who played against Leeds with Castleford Tigers in the showpiece three years ago, admitted: “He’s a lot different in the way you look at half-backs.

“But for the way Leeds play their rugby – they are very off-the-cuff, offload orientated and quick at tipping things – he’s probably the perfect half-back.

“He dips himself in and out and does really well. He’s that unpredictable that he’s not the easiest to defend against. It’s just a case of all of us – one to 17 – being on our toes for the full 80 minutes and not leaving any gaps for Moon to poke his nose through.”

Last season’s Challenge Cup final win remains a career highlight for the former Salford Red Devils star even though he conceded scarcely being able to remember any details.

Sneyd said: “It is all a blur. I think everyone’s watched the game back and there’s things that happened that we genuinely can’t remember.

“It’s a bit weird to have that feeling but obviously in the end it all came up good. Hopefully we can go back again and remember a bit more myself rather than have people having to tell us.”