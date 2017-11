SHEFFIELD STEELERS head off to Copenhagen on Thursday on the first step of a journey which could propel them back into the Champions Hockey League next season.

Paul Thompson's team face hosts Rungsted, Latvia's Kurbads Riga and Belarussian team Yunost Minsk over three days in Denmark in the second round of the Continental Cup. The top two go through to a final group round in January. Here, we give you a few details of what the Steelers' latest European adventure involves ...