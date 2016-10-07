Braehead Clan 1 Sheffield Steelers 2: Jesse Schultz proves he has the winning mentality for Steelers

SHEFFIELD STEELERS inflicted further pain on former coach Ryan Finnerty when they returned home from their trip to Braehead Clan with both points in a 2-1 win.

The Steelers emerged 5-3 victors over Finnerty’s team when the Scottish club visited Sheffield last weekend.

Another keenly-fought encounter was expected in Glasgow and so it proved, both sides going into the first period break goalless, the Steelers having outshot their rivals 11-8.

The brekthrough eventually came just before the halfway mark when, at 29.14 Scott Pitt ensured the hosts made use of their second powerplay of the night with Steelers’ Zack Fitzgerald in the box on a cross-checking call.

The hosts joy didn’t last long, however, the Steelers levelling through Andreas Valdix just over two minutes later.

It was the defending league champions who enjoyed the better opportunities in the third period, out-shooting their hosts 10-5 and grabbing the all-important game-winning goal through Jesse Schultz at 52.09.

Andreas Valdix scored Steelers' first in Glasgow. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The Steelers have a night off on Saturday before resuming action 24 hours laterwhen they welcome Belfast Giants to Sheffield Arena for the first time this season (5pm).