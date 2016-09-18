Challenge Cup double sees Sheffield Steelers extend unbeaten start

IT MIGHT have been edgy, it might have been tight but Sheffield Steelers maintained an unbeaten start to their domestic campaign with a Challenge Cup double.

After edging out Coventry Blaze 4-3 at the SkyDome Arena on Saturday night, even better was to come 24 hours later when they deprived fiercest rivals Nottingham Panthers in a 7-5 thriller.

BREATHING SPACE: Mathieu Roy (hidden) scores Steelers' seventh goal against Nottingham. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Panthers jumped into a 2-0 lead through Ollie Betteridge and Alex Nikiforuk within four minutes, but the hosts pulled level around the 13th minute mark thanks to strikes within six seconds of each other from Levi Nelson and Colton Fretter.

The Steelers were 4-2 ahead by the 36th minute after Jon Phillips and Ben O’Connor got on the scoresheet, although the Panthers made it a one-goal game through Alex Nikiforuk at 38.42.

It became 4-4 early in the third after Erik Lindhagen’s strike, but Andreas Valdix restored Steelers’ lead at 44.42 with a wrist-shot from out wide. Further goals from Fretter (45.58) and Mathieu Roy (47.05) gave the Steelers some welcome breathing space, Betteridge causing mild alarm for the home fans when he hit back to make it 7-5 with just under seven minutes remaining.

On Saturday, Steelers sprang into a 2-0 first-period lead through Luke Ferrara and Jesse Schultz, Marc Cantin halving the deficit at 18.05.

TOE-TO-TOE: Guillaume Desbiens, right, and Nottingham's Chris Lawrence, exchange a few words. Picture: Dean Woolley.

A second arrived for Schultz on the powerplay at 23.26, although Liam Stewart’s 37th-minute reply ensured it was tight going into the third.

It became even tighter when hosts Blaze levelled on the powerplay through Darcy Zajac at 45.09, but Roy scored from close range with just 10 minutes remaining to secure both points.