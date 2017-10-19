Coach Thompson looking for Sheffield Steelers to maintain ‘smart’ approach

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Paul Thompson is hoping his team can maintain their ‘smart’ approach when they come up against two of their main Elite League title rivals this weekend.

A convincing 5-1 win at Edinburgh Capitals aon Wednesday night saw the Steelers close the gap on early-season leaders Manchester Storm to two points.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson . Picture: Dean Woolley.

Stiffer tests are sure to arrive this weekend for Thompson’s players when a home double-header at Sheffield Arena sees them play host to defending champions Cardiff Devils, 24 hours before Belfast Giants arrive looking to repeat the win they claimed when last in South Yorkshire almost a month ago.

“We had a long trip and we all know these midweek games in Scotland can be very difficult,” said Thompson. “But I thought we handled ourselves very well and professionally.

“We skated well, were smart defensively, gave very little up and scored some nice goals.”

Goals from John Armstrong, Matt Marquardt, Robert Dowd, Mark Matheson and Ben O’Connor eased the Steelers to victory at Murrayfield, something that was particularly pleasing for the Steelers’ coach.

“It’s always good to see different goalscorers get on the scheet

“We had some great contributions. I thought John Armstrong skated very well and was dominant and Jonas Westerling has really helped cement that fourth unit.

“We have to take this form into the weekend and if we do I am sure we will have success.”