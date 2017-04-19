‘Crucial’ signing of Mustukovs sealed by Sheffield Steelers

PAUL THOMPSON admitted he is relieved to have his No 1 goaltender situation sorted for 2017-18 season after Ervins Mustukovs agreed a new one-year deal.

In his second spell with the club – he back-stopped the Steelers to the regular season title in 2011 under Ben Simon – the Latvian, 33, once again impressed, leading the Elite League goaltending averages with 91.3 per cent

NO WAY THROUGH: Ervins Mustukovs in action for the Steelers last season. Picture: Dean Woolley.

After tempting him back for a second season of the UK top flight last year. Thompson was keen to get a deal done as soon as possibl’

“He is a top goalie and he is a winner,” said head coach Thompson

“When we signed him we asked him to give us a chance to win every night and he did just that. He is focussed, determined and a no nonsense goalie. He stops pucks, more of them than anyone else.

“It’s the key position on any team and for us to have that sorted this early is crucial. Moose played a lot of hockey so I hope he goes home and rests up because he has a lot more ahead of him next year as well.

Steelers will confirm their iin pre season schedule on Wednesday with tickets fir the four game series available from Friday.