Door left open for departing Ronnberg to make Continental Cup return for Steelers

HE has said goodbye to the Elite League, departing defenceman Joonas Ronnberg may still pull on a Sheffield Steelers shirt some time soon.

The 34-year-old Finn jetted home in the early hours of yesterday morning to be reunited with his family, cutting short his stay with the South Yorkshire club after just two months.

Joonas Ronnberg may play for Sheffield Steelers in the Continental Cup.

But the 6ft 3ins blue liner may still contribute to the Steelers’ season with talks ongoing between himself and head coach Paul Thompson over his availability for the team’s Continental Cup campaign, which starts in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on November 17.

“It is sad to be going, but I’ve I made the decision and I’m fully okay with that,” said Ronnberg after scoring a goal in his final EIHL performance for the Steelers in a convincing 6-0 win at home to Braehead Clan on Sunday night.

“We’ve been talking about me possibly being available for short-term things, but it’s just not possible to be here full-time in England. We’ll see what can happen regarding Denmark.”

Thompson said he was reluctant to see the experienced defenceman leave, but fully understood his decision.

“I’ve been away from my family in the past and, believe me, it is tough,” he said. “We’re really sad to see him go, but, hopefully, he’ll be joining us in Copenhagen.”