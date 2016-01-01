Search
Ice Hockey

Double over Fife Flyers caps weekend of celebrations for Sheffield Steelers

SHEFFIELD STEELERS ensured the celebratory mood which had greeted the weekend continued into the early hours of this morning’s coach ride home from Scotland when they posted a maximum return in the Elite League.

Hull Pirates respond in style | Sheffield Steeldogs left to ponder what might have been

Hull Pirates remain third in the English Premier League table after responding to Saturday’s 8-3 defeat at Peterborough Phantoms with a 7-4 home win over Swindon Wildcats.

Jonathan Phillips in action for the Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips maintains focus in face of personal and team accolades

SATURDAY night may mark a landmark occasion for Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips, but he is determined not to be distracted from the task in hand.

Jason Hewitt in action for Hull Pirates. Picture: Lois Tomlinson.

‘Retirement’ doesn’t appeal to Jason Hewitt as Hull Pirates show their ambition

AS retirements go it was pretty short-lived.

Sheffield Steeldogs player-coach, Greg Wood.

Plenty more to come from Sheffield Steeldogs

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS’ player-coach Greg Wood is a happy man, and with good reason.

Sean Bentivoglio slots home his second of the night for Cardiff Devils against Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Video: Robert Dowd’s double can’t stop Cardiff Devils returning home with vital victory over Sheffield Steelers

ON paper it will look as if the weekend ended honours even between Sheffield Steelers and Cardiff Devils.

Hull Pirates celebrate one of their strikes against Guildford Flames. Picture courtesy of Hull Pirates.

EPL: Hull Pirates and Sheffield Steeldogs end weekend on winning high

ANDREJ THEMAR produced a memorable four-goal night to earn Hull Pirates a swift revenge win over English Premier League rivals Guildford Flames.

Sheffield Steelers' Ben O'Connor is out this weekend with a hamstring injury. Picture: Chris Etchells

Depth comes into play to help Sheffield Steelers fill gaps left by O’Connor and Nelson

TAKE Ben O’Connor out of any team and the general consensus seems to be that that team will be worse off as a result.

Sheffield Steelers' captain, Jonathan Phillips. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Jonathan Phillips - Captain’s Blog: Doubling up against my former club Cardiff Devils

SHEFFIELD STEELERS captain Jonathan Phillips writes here exclusively for The Yorkshire Post.

Jason Hewitt faces off for Hull Pirates. Picture: Tom Carnduff.

EPL: Jason Hewitt proving top asset for Hull Pirates

THERE were audible gasps when Hull Pirates announced they had signed former Sheffield Steelers forward Jason Hewitt – and for a number of reasons.

Andreas Valdix celebrates scoring for Sheffield Steelers at home to Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Impact of Andreas Valdix lauded by Sheffield Steelers boss Thompson

PAUL THOMPSON has hailed the impact of Sheffield Steelers’ forward Andreas Valdix – labelling him the best forward currently playing in the Elite League.

HOT SHOT: Jesse Schultz scored twice in Sheffield Steelers' 5-1 win over Belfast Giants. Pictures: Dean Woolley.

Video - Sheffield Steelers 5 Belfast Giants 1: Steelers floor Giants to continue winning start

IT may have taken a while but – in the end – it was well worth waiting for.

Sheffield Steelers celebrate against Belfast Giants on Sunday. Picture: Dean Woolley.

POLL: Who was Sheffield Steelers’ standout guy in Sunday night’s win over Belfast Giants?

GIVEN the comprehensive 5-1 win for Sheffield Steelers over Belfast Giants on Sunday night, there were a number of star performances from the home side.

Hull Pirates' player-coach, Dominic Osman.

EPL: Sheffield Steeldogs rebound with maximum effect | Hull Pirates stay in touch at the top

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS hit back from a blank weekend by posting a four-point return with wins over Manchester Phoenix and Peterborough Phantoms.

WINNING STRIKE: Jesse Schultz scored the game winner for Sheffield Steelers against Braehead Clan in Glasgow on Friday night. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Braehead Clan 1 Sheffield Steelers 2: Jesse Schultz proves he has the winning mentality for Steelers

SHEFFIELD STEELERS inflicted further pain on former coach Ryan Finnerty when they returned home from their trip to Braehead Clan with both points in a 2-1 win.

Sheffield Steelers' player-coach, Greg Wood.

EPL: Roses clash presents opportunity for Sheffield Steeldogs to rebound

Sheffield STEELDOGS will look to bounce back from a blank weekend when hosting Roses rivals Manchester Phoenix.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Braehead Clan v Sheffield Steelers: Character key to Steelers’ ambitions

THERE are many things that Sheffield Steelers’ head coach Paul Thompson likes about his current roster.

ON TARGET: Mathieu Roy scored three times over two nights for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Sheffield Steelers keep their nerve in shoot-out to hold back the Storm

WHAT you lose one weekend, you can quickly get back the next.

EPL: Mixed blessings for Hull Pirates as Sheffield Steeldogs draw frustrating blank

HULL PIRATES slipped to a second defeat of the English Premier League campaign but stayed close on the heels of their rivals at the top of the table.

