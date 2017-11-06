Dundee Stars clash ideal way for Sheffield Steelers to bounce back quickly

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ Robert Dowd is convinced a quick turnaround in fixtures is the best cure after the weekend defeat at defending Elite League champions Cardiff Devils.

A short-benched Steelers went down 3-2 at Wales Ice Arena and, combined with results elsewhere, dropped to fourth in the overall standings.

But Paul Thompson’s players have a chance to claw some points back on the teams above them and move back up to second spot when they face Dundee Stars at Ice Sheffield tomorrow night (7.30pm) – a situation British forward Dowd is delighted about.

“The great thing about this league is that you don’t have too much time to dwell on a defeat,” said Dowd

“The game against Dundee couldn’t be coming at a better time – head down, work hard and ensure we get the points. It’s pretty simple when you look at it like that.

“We aren’t getting too much puck luck right now. We get injuries but as one comes back another goes down.”

A visit from Manchester Storm in the Challenge Cup follows on Saturday for the Steelers before they head off to Denmark to compete in the Continental Cup.

“It’s important that we get through these two games – Wednesday is a must-win” added Dowd. “Then while we are away in Denmark we have a chance to get back to full strength.”