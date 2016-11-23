Edinburgh Capitals 2 Sheffield Steelers 2 - Desbiens’ double-whammy gives Steelers late boost in Scotland

SHEFFIELD STEELERS will head into the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final with Edinburgh Capitals firm favourites after securing a 2-2 draw in Scotland last night.

A 58th-minute strike from Guillaume Desbiens completed an impressive night for the Canadian forward having scored just after the halfway point to level for the visitors for a first time at Murrayfield.

SELECT FEW: Jonathan Phillips registered his 450th EIHL assist in Wednesday night's draw at Edinburgh Capitals. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Steelers made the trip north without injured Swedish duo Andreas Valdix and Yared Hagos – the latter sitting out after taking a hit to the head from Belfast Giants’ David Rutherford on Sunday night in Steelers’ 5-1 triumph.

After a tight opening spell, it was Edinburgh who broke the deadlock at 15.53 when Jacob Johnston fired past Ervins Mustukovs.

Steelers created more chances during the second period and got their rewards when Desbiens levelled at 33.10 with help from Zack Fitzgerald.

A controversial second goal for the Capitals came just over three minutes into the third period when referee Pavel Halas ruled that Pavel Vorobyev’s strike had crossed the line, despite protests from the visitors.

With less than three minutes remaining, Desbiens struck again – captain Jonathan Phillips posting his 450th EIHL assist in the process ahead of Saturday night’s second leg at Ice Sheffield (7pm).