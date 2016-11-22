Edinburgh Capitals v Sheffield Steelers: Yared Hagos doubtful for Cup clash in Scotland

Swedish forward Yared Hagos is a doubt for Sheffield Steelers’ Challenge Cup quarter-final, first leg against Edinburgh Capitals at Murrayfield.

The 33-year-old had to be helped from the ice following a hit by Belfast Giants’ forward David Rutherford during Sunday night’s Elite League clash at Sheffield Arena.

Rutherford himself had to be stretchered off the ice after an altercation with Steelers’ Guillaume Desbiens, who intervened following the hit on former AHL star Hagos in a game which saw Steelers emerge as 5-1 winners and return to second in the overall standings.

Rutherford was later given the all-clear by doctors.

On Tuesday morning, the Elite League’s Department of Player Safety confirmed they will investigate the hit on Hagos further.

“DOPS will automatically look at Belfast Giants’ David Rutherford’s 5+game penalty for checking to the head, which occurred during the second period of Sunday night’s game in Sheffield,” said a statement.

Steelers head to Edinburgh for the second time this month having edged out their hosts on their previous visit 6-5 after a shoot-out.

Edinburgh themselves will play host in buoyant mood having thrashed Coventry Blaze 8-2 on Sunday night.