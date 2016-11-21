EPL: Blanks all round as Hull Pirates and Sheffield Steeldogs endure weekend to forget

Yorkshire’s English Premier League rivals endured a blank weekend after suffering two defeats apiece.

Hull Pirates went into their clash with leaders Telford Tigers in buoyant mood - particularly having beaten them on home ice 6-0 three weeks previously.

But they were well beaten 7-3 by Tommy Watkins’s side before completing a weekend to forget with a 2-0 defeat at fifth-placed Peterborough Phantoms.

Sheffield Steeldogs slipped further adrift of the leading pack after defeats to the only two teams below them in the standings.

A Pavel Mrna hat-trick couldn’t prevent a 4-3 defeat at home to Bracknell Bees on Saturday night, while further disappointment followed across the Pennines 24 hours later when they went down 5-2 to bottom club Manchester Phoenix.

A 5-3 win for Guildford Flames over Peterborugh on Saturday had already seen the Steeldogs drop to eight in the table, with an improving Bracknell now just seven points adrift with a game in hand.