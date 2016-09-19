EPL: Bumper weekend for Hull Pirates as Steeldogs are left empty-handed

AFTER missing out on the play-offs in their debut English Premier League campaign, Hull Pirates have come out flying second time around in a bid to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Four games played, four wins secured to leave Dominic Osman’s team sitting to of the standings after two weeks of action.

If last Sunday’s 11-4 hammering of Manchester Phoenix wasn’t a clear enough message to their rivals, then a win on the road at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs before returning home to defeat Swindon Wildcats will have surely helped hammer the point home.

Two other teams also have 100 per cent records - Telford Tigers and Milton Keynes Lightning - but the Pirates are the ones looking down on the other nine teams by virtue of the number of goals they have scored.

On Saturday, the first Yorkshire derby of the season went the way of visiting Hull, who edged out hosts Sheffield 5-4.

Andrej Themar was the star for the visitors with a hat-trick, with further strikes coming from Jason Hewitt and Stanislav Lascek. Arnoldas Bosas answered with a hat-trick of his own for the hosts, but, along with fellow Steeldogs goalscorer Pavel Mrna, ended up on the losing side.

On Sunday, Bosas scored twice at Telford Tigers but again ended on the losing side as Greg Wood’s side went down by the same score.

It proved to be a bumper weekend for the Pirates, however, who made it a enjoyed a 4-2 win at home to Swindon Wildcats.

Themar was again instrumental for the hosts, his third period double proving the key difference after Ben Davies had put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute.

Davies’ second was a short-handed effort in the 34th minute, levelling for his team after Hewitt (14.50) and Ryan Watt (19.11) had put the hosts ahead.

“Any time you can get four points two weekends in a row is a big thing,” said Osman. “I thought the boys played really well.

“We had a tough start to the weekend, but that is what I like about this team. They are very resilient and stay calm - there doesn’t seem to be any panic in them.

“We’ve got a good blend of youth and experience and they are complementing each other at the moment.

“We’ve been able to close out games so far and when you can do that it becomes contagious.”