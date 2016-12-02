EPL: Hull look to build again | Steeldogs target end of losing streak

JASON HEWITT is confident Hull Pirates will remain fully focussed when they head to struggling Bracknell Bees on Saturday night.

The East Yorkshire club remain comfortable in third place in the English Premier League standings and head to Berkshire buoyed by a thrilling 4-3 home win over Basingstoke Bison last Sunday that snapped a three-game losing streak.

In the only previous meeting between Hull and Bracknell this season, the Pirates enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win on home ice, but Hewitt is guarding against any kind of complacency tonight.

“It was huge for morale to beat Basingstoke and it has made it easier to focus on this weekend too,” said Hewitt.

“The last time we played Bracknell, it was a bit of a scrappy game at our place. We eventually won quite comfortably, but it was far from easy and I think in their building they’ll be a different proposition, so we need to guard against that.”

Sunday sees Hull host Guildford Flames, the previous meeting between the two sides in East Yorkshire on October 16 ending in a 6-4 win for the hosts.

Sheffield Steeldogs will look to end a five-game losing streak when they travel to Swindon Wildcats before heading to Shropshire tomorrow for a daunting clash with leaders Telford Tigers.

It marks a spell of five games in nine days for Greg Wood’s team as they welcome Telford to Ice Sheffield on Wednesday night ahead of weekend games on the road against Milton Keynes Lightning and Manchester Phoenix.

It was in Swindon three weeks ago that Sheffield’s current losing streak began when they returned home from Wiltshire nursing the bruises from a 7-3 defeat.

In two previous meetings with Telford this season, Wood’s players have lost by the odd goal on both occasions, their earlier visit to Shropshire on September 18 ending in a 5-4 defeat.

The return match in Sheffield on October 5 saw Telford win by the same scoreline.