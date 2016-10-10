EPL: Sheffield Steeldogs rebound with maximum effect | Hull Pirates stay in touch at the top

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS hit back from a blank weekend by posting a four-point return with wins over Manchester Phoenix and Peterborough Phantoms.

While their 4-1 triumph over Roses rivals Manchester was a relatively straightforward, it was a stark contrast to what followed 24 hours later in Cambridgeshire, particularly after Greg Wood’s side got off to such an appalling start.

.

The Steeldogs were still recovering from going 1-0 down after just 48 seconds to a Marc Levers’ strike when they found themselves two goals behind less than a minute later through Ales Padelek.

It got worse at 3.47 when Padelek grabbed his second, only for James Ferrara to increase the woes for Sheffield 39 seconds later by making it 4-0.

Crucially, the Steeldogs got on the board themselves quickly, Kiam Kirk reducing the deficit to three goals at 5.50 on a delayed penalty.

As the game settled after down after its maniacal opening, it was the visitors who struck again, Tomas Brcko firing home at 15.48.

Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Greg Wood.

A goalless second period followed before - in the 45th minute - it became a one-goal game thanks to Andrew Hirst’s powerplay strike.

The game-tying goal which had been coming finally arrived at 57.19 courtesy Arnoldas Bosas and, when nothing could separate the two teams in overtime, it required successful penalty shots from Kirk and Cole Shudra to secure the extra point.

It was a rather more simple affair the night before at Ice Sheffield when the Steeldogs never looked like coming off second-best against a struggling Phoenix line-up.

Kirk put the hosts ahead at 29.57, but that was quickly cancelled out by Roman Malinik’s powerplay strike just over two minutes later.

Liam Charnock restored the Steeldogs’ lead before the end of the second period with Arnoldas Bosas making it 3-1 with just over 10 minutes remaining. A second from Kirk - this time on the powerplay at 51.49 - ensured a comfortable night for the home side, who are now sitting seventh in the table.

Hull Pirates remain in third spot despite coming off second-best in their weekend opener at defending league champions, Basingstoke Bison.

Dominic Osman’s team actually took the lead in Hampshire through an Andrej Themar strike at 32.33, but the hosts were level just over a minute later through Aaron Connolly.

Derek Roehl then put the home side ahead just before the end of the second period, Declan Balmer grabbing an insurance marker with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Given the setback, a visit from league leaders Milton Keynes Lightning was possibly the last thing Hull required.

But it proved to have the opposite effect as the hosts raced into a 5-0 lead before the end of the second period to put the game beyond doubt.

Themar was first to strike on the powerplay at 3.46, adding a second in the 25th minute before Nathan Salem made it 3-0 just 19 seconds later at 24.29.

The visitors were reeling further when Themar completed his hat-trick at 29.11, Lee Bonner then making it 5-0 with a penalty shot at 34.59.

Former Hull Stingrays forward, Frantisek Bakrlik, grabbed a third period consultation for the Lightning, who slipped to second place, just two points better off than Hull.