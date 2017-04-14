Going nowhere: Mathieu Roy commits his future to Sheffield Steelers

COACH Paul Thompson insists Mathieu Roy is one of the key pillars whom he wants to build Sheffield Steelers over the next couple of years.

The 30-year-old Canadian forward has agreed a new, two-year deal with the club and has been a firm favourite since arriving in South Yorkshire three years ago, lifting two regular season titles and a play-off championship during his short time at the club.

During that spell he has proved a talismanic influence, scoring 227 points – including 107 goals – in 206 appearances.

There had been concern among some fans that, after three years in the UK, Roy would move on elsewhere. But he and Thompson, who along with assistant Jerry Andersson agreed a two-year deal of his own on Wednesday, clearly share the same vision.

“There was never any doubt about bringing him back, it never entered my head,” said Thompson. “This one has been done a while. When he talks people listen but, to be fair, a lot of his talking is done out on the ice.

“He’s a winner and a competitor and he represents everything we want to build our club around for the next couple of years.

HOME FROM HOME: Mathieu Roy feels at home with Sheffield Steelers . Picture: Dean Woolley

“He’s very happy here and that is the thing, and that is the kind of thing that has to work both ways - you’ve got to have the same commitment from players as we have to them and he has that in abundance.”

Roy, who finished top points scorer for the Steelers with 37 goals and 45 assists, is confident he can contribute to the club winning further silverware over the next two seasons.

“I enjoy life in Sheffield and I’ve felt at home since the first day I arrived here,” said Roy. “With the team we have got, we have a chance of winning every year.

“Thommo and myself have a good relationship together and with Jerry coming in it’s been even better this past season. It’s good that those two are also going to be here for another two years.”

Despite finishing the campaign on a perfect high thanks to last week’s memorable play-off win over Cardiff Devils, Roy said the top priority for 2017-18 had to be reclaiming the league championship lost to the South Wales club earlier this year.

“The play-offs for us this year was a unique experience, especially coming back from behind like we did against Nottingham in that second leg and then coming back from 3-1 down after the first period in the final against Cardiff was also pretty special.

“But I always thought that we had the guys to do it. You have to believe ineach other. We did and we were able to become champions again.

“Our main goal for next seasonhas to be getting that league trophy back from Cardiff.”