Hull Pirates remain third in the English Premier League table after responding to Saturday’s 8-3 defeat at Peterborough Phantoms with a 7-4 home win over Swindon Wildcats.

Sheffield Steeldogs dropped to seventh in the standings after drawing a blank when falling 4-3 at home to second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning following Saturday night’s 5-3 loss at 2015-16 champions Basingstoke.

