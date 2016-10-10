Impact of Andreas Valdix lauded by Sheffield Steelers boss Thompson

PAUL THOMPSON has hailed the impact of Sheffield Steelers’ forward Andreas Valdix – labelling him the best forward currently playing in the Elite League.

The 31-year-old Swede had his most telling weekend in a Steelers shirt since joining in the summer, scoring goals in the league wins against Braehead Clan and Belfast Giants and going on to have a three-point night against the two-time Elite League champions.

A round four pick for the Washington Capitals in the 2004 NHL Draft, Valdix may not have gone on to play in the world’s top league, but he has had a positive impact at clubs thoughout his career since.

And with a goal and two assists in a dominant third period for the hosts against Belfast on Sunday, it prompted Steelers’ head coach Thompson to remind people why he moved for the former SHL player in the summer.

“I don’t think there is a better player in the country right now than Andreas Valdix,” said Thompson.

“He is doing everything right. He’s scoring goals, defensively he’s doing everything he should be, he controls the play and whoever he plays with seems to have a breakout.

“He’s been outstanding, as has Jesse Schultz and as has the whole team to be fair.”

Thompson said he was waiting to see how bad the verdict was on defenceman Ben O’Connor, who was withdrawn during the win over Belfast with a hamstring injury.

With Levi Nelson also out injured with a wrist injury – Thompson said he could turn to youth to help out with numbers on the bench, including Cole Shudra, who continues to impress with neighbouring Sheffield Steeldogs in the English Premier League.

IN COMMAND: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“I don’t know how long Ben is going to be out,” added Thompson. “You can’t just replace somebody like Ben O’Connor and he’s not an import so you can’t go out there and try to bring in a guy on short-term.

“So we have what we have but maybe we’ll draft Cole Shudra back in as he’s been working hard and we’re practising with him on the back end as well as being a forward so we might have to bring him into the fray – but that’s why these kids are here.”

