Jonathan Phillips eyes play-off title to mark new deal with Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips wants to mark news of his returning to the club for a 12th season in the best way possible - by winning the Elite League play-offs this weekend.

And Saturday’s semi-final against Belfast Giants will prove to be a landmark occasion for another reason for the 34-year-old GB international as he will equal former team-mate Jason Hewitt’s all-time record of 682 appearances for the club.

Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

If all goes to plan he will go on to set a new record in Sunday’s play-off final.

“I’m delighted the club have offered me a new contract. Since I arrived, I’ve never really wanted to play anywhere else,” said Phillips, who switched from Cardiff Devils in 2006

“We’ve achieved a lot, but there is still so much more we want to do - starting this weekend at the play offs.

“I know how proud Hewey was when he took the record off Ron Shudra - a club legend. I will be equally as proud on Saturday when I join him.”

I know how proud Hewey was when he took the record off Ron Shudra - a club legend. I will be equally as proud on Saturday when I join him. Sheffield Steelers’ captain, Jonathan Phillips.

Steelers’ head coach, Paul Thompson, said there was never any doubt his captain would be returning for the 2017-18 campaign.

“Jonno brings leadership on and off the ice, he is a quality player and person,” said Thompson. “It’s no coincidence that this club has won so much with him in and leading the team. In all fairness this deal has been signed for a couple of months now, we always wanted our captain back.

“His career isn’t close to ending. He is in great shape, he is still motivated like never before and this club needs him at the helm.”