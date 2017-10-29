Latest: Sheffield Steelers 5 Braehead Clan 0 - Steelers hit back from Fife loss in promising style

SHEFFIELD STEELERS were cruising to victory against Braehead Clan on Sunday night in the second meeting in three days between the two sides.

The Steelers prevailed 3-2 in overtime against the Clan in Glasgow on Friday night, maintaining there 100 per cent record in Group A.

Steelers v Braehead at Ice Sheffield

And they looked to be well on their way to adding two further points against the struggling Scots at Ice Sheffield on Sunday night.

The first 10 or so minutes had passed without too much incident before Paul Thompson's team took control with three goals inside as many minutes.

Gary Russell's goal was first breached by a simple tap-in from Andreas Jamtin at 14.13, before two goals in 31 seconds poleaxed the visitors.

Joonas Ronnberg marked his last Elite League appearance for the Steelers before returning to Finland by making it 2-0 at 17.09 before John Armstrong increased the home side's advantage shortly after.

The second period brought little in the way of chances for either side and was mainly noticeable for a penalty incurred by Steelers' Zack Fitzgerald for an illegal check to the head which saw him spend 10 minutes in the penalty box.

Into the third and, while Braehead enjoyed their best period of the game, Ervins Mustukovs wasn't called upon to stretch himself too much. It proved costly for the visitors when Armstrong grabbed his second of the night at 48.27 from close range after good work by teenager Kieran Brown.

Just under three minutes later, the puck broke free and Matt Marquardt was left with the simple task of tapping home into an empty net.

The Steelers had spent the early hours of their Sunday travelling back from north of the border, having lost out 2-1 in overtime at Fife Flyers.

Levi Nelson followed up his overtime winner from the night before in Braehead by opening the scoring in Kirkcaldy at 41.26. But Shayne Stockton levelled for the hosts with just 83 seconds remaining on the clock and the Flyers needed only nine seconds of overtime for Evan Bloodoff to fire the winner past Ervins Mustukovs.