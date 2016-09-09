One governing body for UK ice hockey is Richard Grieveson’s sole objective

Ice Hockey UK chairman Richard Grieveson is to attend the annual general meeting of the English Ice Hockey Association to put forward plans for one governing body in the UK.

Over the last eight months Grieveson has been in attendance at meetings with the EIHA, SIHA, EIHL and EPL as he looks to unify the sports governing bodies.

He has been explaining what he wanted to do as soon as he put his foot through the door and wants to unite the stakeholders as well.

He said: “My main objective when taking on this role was to create a unified national governing body. I have been speaking to key stakeholders, reviewing the structure and developing proposals for change driven by the outcomes of the strategic review, which was undertaken in 2015.”

Grieveson will be in attendance at the IIHF’s semi-annual congress in Paris where he believes the international governing bodies president, Rene Fasel will address the issue in the UK.

He said: “I had a good discussion with Mr Fasel at Congress in Russia earlier this year and he has since written to me as part of this process, Mr Fasel is critical of the current arrangements, describing the model for the development and delivery of the sport in the UK is broken’’.

Grieveson wants to engage with the stakeholders within UK ice hockey while process pans out, making sure the process is clear to them.

“Critical in all of this is that we need a new national governing body and the key word here is new,”

He added: “The process in reaching this goal requires an open, transparent and consultative approach to be designed by all involved to ensure that the sport can be successful in the future, this is not Ice Hockey UK taking over everything.”