REPORT (video): Sheffield Steelers 8 Dundee Stars 2 - Steelers hit cruise control to bring down faltering Stars

SHEFFIELD STEELERS moved back up to second in the Elite League with convincing win over struggling Dundee Stars.

Steelers had previously eased to victory over Omar Pacha's side twice already this season - the previous meeting at this venue having also seen Paul Thompson's side romp to victory by the same scoreline.

Ben O'Connor celebrates scoring his first period goal

Since then, the Steelers have returned from Tayside with a 5-2 win and clearly fancied their chances of a third straight win over the Scottish club when they fired in two goals in the space of 17 seconds.

Andreas Valdix was the first to strike at 4.03 with Andre Deveaux pouncing on a delayed penalty call 17 seconds later.

Aided by some spectacular saves by goaltender Travis Fullerton - somehow denying Levi Nelson in the 15th minute from right in front of the net - Dundee stayed in contention and halved the deficit at 6.16, silencing the home crowd through Taylor Dickin.

But most of the action was in the Dundee zone with Fullerton performing, at times, heroics, eventually being beaten for a third time when Robert Dowd set up new dad Ben O'Connor to fire into the roof of the net from eight yards out.

Travis Fullerton pulled off a string of impressive saves for the visitors.

Any hopes Pacha had of ending his 21-game winless record against the Steelers since becoming a coahc were further dented just over two minutes into the second period when a breakaway saw Andreas Valdix's fierce effort cannon back off Fullerton straight into the path of the oncoming Levi Nelson who tapped home a simple rebound.

Just before the half-hour mark, Andreas Jamtin showed neat finishing skills to pile on the agony for the visitors and - after Fullerton had to appeal for a borrowed stick having broke the two he had brought down with him from Scotland - a breakaway from Jon Phillips saw him matched stride for stride by Brady Ramsay, a swift one-two then seeing the Steelers captain fire past the stranded netminder at 36.30.

The start of the third saw Brad Day replace Ervins Mustukovs in the Steelers net, but it wasn't long before he was beaten, Malcolm Gould clinically firing past him at 42.12.

Just to cancel that effort out, Robert Dowd fired home on the powerplay at 56.39 to make it 7-2, with Scott Aarrsen firing home from just inside the blue line to ensure Dundee returned home on the back of the same scoreline as the last time they came to South Yorkshire in September.