REPORT (video): Sheffield Steelers 8 Dundee Stars 2 - Steelers hit cruise control to shoot down faltering Stars

SHEFFIELD STEELERS moved back up to second in the Elite League with a convincing win over struggling Dundee Stars.

Steelers had previously eased to victory over Omar Pacha's side twice already this season - the previous meeting at this venue having also seen Paul Thompson's side romp to victory by the same scoreline.

Since then, the Steelers have returned from Tayside with a 5-2 win and clearly fancied their chances of a third straight win over the Scottish club when they fired in two goals in the space of 17 seconds inside the first five minutes.

Andreas Valdix was the first to get on the gamesheet when he fired home past Travis Fullerton at 4.03, Andre Deveaux doubling the pain for an injury-ravaged Stars when pouncing to strike on a delayed penalty call just 17 seconds later.

Aided by some spectacular saves by Fullerton - somehow denying Levi Nelson in the 15th minute from right in front of the net - Dundee stayed in contention and deservedly halved the deficit at 6.16, silencing the home crowd through Taylor Dickin's well-aimed strike.

But, with only four defenceman available, including Pacha himself, it was no surprise that most of the action remained n the Dundee zone with Fullerton performing, at times, heroics. he was eventually beaten for a third time when Robert Dowd set up new dad Ben O'Connor to fire into the roof of the net from eight yards out.

Ben O'Connor celebrates scoring his first period goal

Any hopes Pacha had of ending his 21-game winless record against the Steelers since becoming a coach were further dented just over two minutes into the second period when a breakaway saw Valdix's fierce effort cannon back off Fullerton straight into the path of the oncoming Levi Nelson, who tapped home a simple rebound.

Just before the half-hour mark, Andreas Jamtin showed his obvious class by firing home to make it 5-1. There was a brief pause when Fullerton had to borrow a goalie stick having broken the two he had brought down with him from Scotland but, soon after normal service was resumed when a breakaway from Jon Phillips saw him matched stride for stride by Brady Ramsay, a swift one-two then seeing the Steelers captain fire past the stranded netminder at 36.30 for a short-handed strike.

The start of the third saw Brad Day replace Ervins Mustukovs in the Steelers net, but it wasn't long before he was beaten, Malcolm Gould firing past him at 42.12.

Having gone close on numerous occasions, the lively Robert Dowd finally got his rewards when firing home on the powerplay at 56.39 to make it 7-2. That wasn't the end of it though, Scott Aarrsen rifling a slapshot past Fullerton from just inside the blue line to ensure Dundee returned home on the back of the same scoreline they suffered on their previous trip to South Yorkshire in September.

Travis Fullerton pulled off a string of impressive saves for the visitors.