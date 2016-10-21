‘Retirement’ doesn’t sit well with Jason Hewitt

AS retirements go it was pretty short-lived.

Hanging up his skates after 13 years as a pro, the last thing Jason Hewitt expected to be doing was playing on a regular basis again. But, after being approached by Hull Pirates owner Shane Smith and player-coach Dominic Osman, Hewitt just could not resist.

And his arrival in East Yorkshire has coincided with an upturn in fortunes for the club which endured a tough debut season in the English Premier League, going on to miss out on the play-offs.

But a full summer of preparation and recruitment – including the key signing og Hewitt – has worked wonders with the Pirates sitting third in the table after 12 games.

“This wasn’t planned by any means – I wasn’t going to do anything in terms of playing,” said Hewitt, whose day job sees him working as a sales rep for hockey kit supplier Bauer. “But an opportunity came up and I decided to give it a go.

“After playing in the EIHL all my career I didn’t know what to expect, but we’ve got some great players here – both youngsters and imports – and we’ve had a great start.

“It’s exciting hockey. I play a lot of minutes and I’m in some situations that I’ve not played in for a long time such as the powerplay so it’s been good.”

Hull travel to Peterborough on Saturday night before hosting Swindon on Sunday (5.30pm).