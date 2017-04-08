Sheffield Steelers 2 Belfast Giants 0: Steelers line up against familiar foe Cardiff Devils in grand finale

SHEFFIELD STEELERS stand in the way of Cardiff Devils landing a grand slam in Nottingham on Sunday after defeating Belfast Giants 2-0 to book their place in the Elite League play-off final.

Cardiff had earlier come from 2-0 down to defeat Dundee Stars 4-2, meaning their bid to lift four trophies after winning the regular season championship, Erhardt Conference and Challenge Cup, remains very much on.

The Steelers now stand in their were made to work hard for their place in the season finale, relying on a sweet fifth-minute strike from Guillaume Desbiens, before Levi Nelso added an empty-netter with 25 seconds remaining to make sure of victory.

As expected, given the regular season head-to-head series finished all-square with four wins apiece, the early minutes of the first period were a teasing affair with both sides not prepared to be too adventurous.

But it wasn’t too long before the deadlock was broken, Swedish centre Andreas Valdix finding Guillaume Desbiens in space on the right from where he took one touch before unleashing a shot which proved too fierce for Stephen Murphy in the Giants net.

For the rest of the period, the better chances fell Belfast’s way, former Steelers’ forward Mike Forney forcing Mustukovs into a smart save before Jim Vandermeer was also denied in the 15th minute.

Guillaume Desbiens gave the Steelers the lead in the fifth minute against Belfast. Picture courtesy of EIHL.

The clearest opportunity came two minutes later when Rod Sarich was robbed of the puck by David Rutherford but, with the goal at his mercy, he fired high and wide.

Further pressure followed from the Giants as the Steelers struggled to get out of their zone, but Mustukovs was left largely untroubled for the rest of the period with the first penalty of the game being handed out to Giants’ player-coach Derrick Walser for delay of game.

In the second, the teams seemed determined to keep each other to the outside even more, meaning chances were at a premium.

Rutherford again found himself in a promising position in the 25th minute but - again - couldn’t find the target with only Mustukovs to beat.

Steelers v Giants

Markus Nilsson fanned on his shot when set up neatly by Desbiens, Chris Higgins firing wide when well-placed at the other end.

Matt Towe looked odds on to score in the 34th minute when poised to meet a feed from Jerome Leduc right in front of net, only for Mustukovs to smartly poke the puck away.

In the third period, the Steelers had to sustain further pressure and literally laid their bodies on the line, while Mustukovs remained unruffled behind them.

As the Giants pushed for the equaliser, Murphy was pulled from the net, leaving Nelson to slide the puck home shortly after and confirm a battling triumph.