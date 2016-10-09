Sheffield Steelers 5 Belfast Giants 1: Steelers floor Giants to continue winning start

IT may have taken a while but – in the end – it was worth waiting for.

Going into the third period against Belfast Giants, hosts Sheffield Steelers were frustratingly tied at 1-1 until a four-goal unanswered blitz delivered a deserved victory which sees them boasting a 100 per cent record in defence of their Elite League regular season title after three matches.

After a goalless first period in which the Giants slightly outshot their hosts 11-9, the deadlock was broken when in-form Jesse Schultz fired home at 21.06 to give the Steelers the edge. That was how it stayed until the visitors levelled at 37.18 through one-time Steelers’ forward and GB international, Colin Shields.

It was the Giants who enjoyed the better of the early part of the tbhird period, meaning Schultz’s second of the night – and third in two games after his game-winner in Braehead on Friday night – was even more crucial when it came on powerplay at 51.04, the hosts taking advantage of Belfast’s Ryan martinelli being in the box on a hooking call.

But it was two goals in as many minutes that settled the encounter, Guillaume Desbiens finding a way past Jackson Whistle at 54.21 before defenceman Christoffer Bkorklund made it 41 80 seconds later.

The fifth goal – a second powerplay effort of the night – was the icing on the cake for the Steelers, Andreas Valdix making it two in two games having scored in Braehead, this time on the powerplay, at 58.42.