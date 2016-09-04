Sheffield Steelers 6 Manchester Storm 4: Mosienko and Roy combine to seal opening Challenge Cup triumph

SHEFFIELD STEELERS began their domestic campaign on a winning note, beating Manchester Storm 6-4 in their opening Group B match of the Challenge Cup.

Mathieu Roy returned from injury in positive fashion scoring his side’s first two goals to tie the game after they had fallen 2-0 behind to strikes from Cody Cartier and Mark Heatley.

Tyler Mosienko, far right, puts the Steelers 3-2 ahead against Manchester Storm. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Roy’s game-tying goal came on the powerplay at 23.11 and was quickly followed by Tyler Mosienko’s first of a hat-trick night for him 82 seconds later.

Mosienko doubled the hosts’ lead just over four minutes later and 4-2 is how it stayed until the visitors roared back to level early in what was a fiery third period. Mario Valery-Trabucco struck at 43.32 before Matt Bissonnette squared matters at 55.12.

But it only took the Steelers 52 seconds to get their noses in front again, Levi Nelson slotting home after good work by Markus Niklsson.

As Manchester pushed forward in search of an equaliser, they pulled goalie Mike Clemente, leaving an opportunity for Mosienko to find the empty net for his hat-trick strike.

GOOD TO BE BACK: Mathieu Roy, far right, squeezes home the puck for his and the Steelers' second against Manchester. Picture: Dean Woolley.