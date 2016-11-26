Sheffield Steelers 7 Edinburgh Capitals 1 (Agg 9-3): Steelers enjoy simple route into semi-finals

WELL, in the end, it was all rather comfortable.

Edinburgh Capitals proved something of a thorn in the side for Sheffield Steelers during 2015-16 and, in two meetings north of the border this season, had proved formidable opposition once again, Steelers requiring a shoot-out to win 6-5 in the league at Murrayfield, before - on Wednesday - relying on a late Guillaume Desbiens strike to finish the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final all-square at 2-2.

Needless to say, there was good reason for Steelers’ fans to be slightly concerned over their team’s chances of reaching the semi-finals to face either Nottingham Panthers or Braehead Clan. In the end, however, they needn’t have worried.

After a cagey opening few minutes at Ice Sheffield, the deadlock was broken in the 10th minute when Levi Nelson pounced on the powerplay, although the man advantage also benefitted the Capitals when Michal Dobron levelled six minutes later.

A dominant second period for the Steelers effectively settled the tie and it was that man Nelson who was the difference again initially, arriving down the right at 22.08 to slap the puck into the top left-hand corner thanks to a neat set up by Markus Nilsson.

It was a special strike that put the Steelers two clear at 27.21 when Robert Dowd stormed down the right wing before unleashing a rocket that flew past Travis Fullerton’s right shoulder.

FINISHED ARTICLE: John Armstrong stretches to place the puck past Edinburgh Capitals' netminder Travis Fullerton to give Steelers a 5-1 lead at Ice Sheffield. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Colton Fretter, Nelson and Dowd all went close again and a slick move involving John Armstrong and Jesse Schultz saw the latter picked out an unmarked Andres Franzon ghosting in at the back post to poke the puck home past a helpless Fullerton in the 33rd minute.

It was Armstrong who made it 5-1 just over three minutes into the third when finishing off a neat 1-2 between himself and Mathieu Roy, but the biggest cheer of the night came 10 minutes later when teenage apprentice Liam Kirk grabbed his second goal in a Steelers shirt - poking home from a Fretter feed.

With only 83 seconds remaining, Desbiens tapped in a rebound to complete the rout.