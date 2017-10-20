Sheffield Steelers get tough with new signing Deveaux

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Paul Thompson admits patience may be required over new signing Andre Deveaux.

The South Yorkshire club added to their import numbers ahead of this weekend’s home double-header against Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants by signing the tough forward, who was a 2002 NHL sixth-round draft pick for the Montreal Canadiens.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The 33-year-old Canadian forward went on to play 31 games in the NHL for the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers, but has spent the bulk of his career in the American Hockey League, clocking up more than 520 games for the likes of the Chicago Wolves and the Springfield Falcons.

A short spell in Russia’s KHL followed abefore a handful of games in the Czech Republic, but he is short on game time in recent months, something Thompson admits he will take into account once his new arrival takes to the ice with new team-mates later today.

“I’m very, very happy to sign a player of his calibre and ability, especially at this time of the year,” said Thompson.

“Andre hasn’t had a pre season so we will have to assess him starting on his first training session with the team

“We have a player who plays a tough, rugged role but also has a scoring touch – he has a bite and an edge that I wanted on our roster.

“He hasn’t played a lot of hockey lately so we have to get him back in the swing of things, but he will be a powerful addition to our line and someone that will help make us better.”