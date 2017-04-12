Sheffield Steelers hand Paul Thompson new deal for helping build club environment

Sheffield Steelers have rewarded their play-off winning head coach Paul Thompson with a new deal.

Thompson and his assistant Jerry Anderson, who masterminded the Steelers’ 6-5 play-off final victory over Cardiff Devils at the weekend, have agreed two year contracts with the club.

Sheffield Steelers in action against Cardiff Devils in the Elite League play-off final (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Owner Tony Smith said: “I believe both Paul and Jerry are the right men to have at the helm of our club.

“I’ve been delighted with their work on and off the ice. Changing either was never an option in my mind and the deal with both of them was concluded well before the finals weekend just gone.”

Thompson said “I’m looking forward to the next two years and continuing the work we have already started.

“This is a big job but also a gratifying one. We have a great fan base and I am blessed with an incredible staff and share my motivation and work ethic making the Steelers the best club we can.

“Our players are a committed group and we have a strong core of guys already returning next season. They care, the work incredibly hard and are determined to continue this clubs winning ways.

“Of course I’m delighted that Jerry is returning with me. Jerry had options to return to Sweden but chose to remain with us. He see’s what we are building, building for the long term and he wants to be a part of that.

“We both bring different things to the rink and in the modern game that is so important. As I say my staff are an incredible group and together we will work day and night to ensure we remain at the top of our game.”

Smith added: “I believe we have become a far more professional club and Paul has been instrumental in delivering that for us. The game has moved on so much in recent years and the experience and leadership Paul and Jerry bring is invaluable.

“I think Paul inherited a Steelers team and now we have a Steelers club and that was something I was looking for. We plan ahead, we of course focus on today but we plan for tomorrow as well.

“It’s exciting times both in the Elite League and Europe with our recent qualification for the Continental Cup and I’m confident that Paul and Jerry are the right men to take us forward on both levels.”