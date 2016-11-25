Sheffield Steelers out to make Capitals gains before reeling in leaders Cardiff Devils

JONATHAN PHILLIPS is determined for Sheffield Steelers to even the score when they head to leaders Cardiff Devils this weekend.

If nothing else, the defending champions need to get the better of their rivals to simply narrow what could have become a nine-point gap between the two before Steelers begin their long trip down to South Wales on Sunday morning.

While Steelers play the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Edinburgh Capitals at Ice Sheffield on Saturday night, Cardiff will be in league action at Coventry Blaze, who have slipped to the bottom of the standings after losing three straight games.

Cardiff have won on all three of their visits to South Yorkshire, the most frustrating defeat for Paul Thompson’s side coming last Friday when his team relinquished a two-goal lead.

But the Steelers themselves will look to repeat the success they enjoyed on their only previous visit to Cardiff this season in the Challenge Cup group phase, when they won 5-4.

“That last defeat to Cardiff was the most frustrating one for us – that hurt,” said Phillips. “Obviously they beat us, but I think we lost the game rather than them winning it – we just threw it away.

Sheffield Steelers' captain, Jonathan Phillips. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“It could be a year where we turn each other over in each other’s barns which, if that’s the way it goes, is fine as long as we come out even or on top in our head-to-head series. A big win down there on Sunday would be huge for us to offset those home losses we’ve suffered against them.”

Before then, of course, the Steelers must negotiate their path to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup from tonight’s last-eight second-leg clash.

Returning home from Edinburgh tied at 2-2, Phillips believes Guillaume Desbiens’ late equalising goal for the visitors was a crucial moment.

“To come back from that first leg on level terms was fantastic for us,” added Phillips. “Obviously, you’re always going into a game looking to get the win but, with it being two legs, the next best thing is to come away even and we managed to do that.

“They are a very skilled team and it’s going to be a tough night.”

Injured Swedish forwards Yared Hagos and Andreas Valdix – both missing in Edinburgh – will not feature this weekend at all, with head coach Thompson admitting he is unsure how long they will be on the sidelines.

Thompson has been left far from happy with the two-game suspension handed down to Belfast Giants’ David Rutherford following his check to the head on Hagos during last Sunday’s 5-1 win for Steelers at Sheffield Arena.

Rutherford had to be stretchered off the ice after Desbiens intervened following the illegal hit, but was later given the all-clear by doctors.