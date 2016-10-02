Steelers hold their nerve in penalty shoot-out to hold back the Storm

WHAT you lose one weekend, you can quickly get back the next.

As often proves the case in UK ice hockey, Sheffield Steelers were able quickly to draw a line under a frustratingly blank Challenge Cup weekend last time out, with two hard-fought wins.

The first success at home on Saturday night was of more value in the long run, a 5-3 triumph over Braehead Clan getting the Steelers’ Elite League regular season title defence off to a deserved winning start.

Last night, the Steelers followed that up with a 5-4 win in Group B of the Challenge Cup at Manchester Storm.

It was a far from simple affair, however, Jesse Schultz, John Armstrong and Andreas Valdix holding their nerve in a shoot-out to ensure Paul Thompson’s team drew level on points with group leaders Nottingham Panthers, who returned from their trip to Cardiff Devils with a handsome 3-1 victory.

It was Canadian-born Schultz who got the Steelers in front at 4.52 at Altrincham Ice Arena, only for the hosts to get back on level terms through Taylor Dickin just under five minutes later.

In a fiesty second period that saw over 40 minutes worth of penalties handed out, the only goal came for the visitors when Mathieu Roy struck on the powerplay at 32.28.

Within seven minutes of the third period starting, the Steelers were 4-1 ahead through Christoffer Bjorklund and another powerplay effort from Roy and it remained that way until, with just under five minutes remaining, Manchester launched a stunning fightback.

Mario Valery-Trabucco struck twice in the space of a minute before, with just 57 seconds left, Patrik Valcak levelled.

But a goalless overtime produced the shoot-out that saw Steelers’ netminder Ervins Mustukovs deny Valery-Trabucco on the third round of shots.

On Saturday, the Steelers had also established a 4-1 lead through strikes from Robert Dowd, Roy, Ben O’Connor and Valdix. But after Braehead stormed back to within one goal, it required a second strike from O’Connor to settle the nerves.