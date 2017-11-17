Video: Fretter quick to move on to help Sheffield Steelers’ Continental Cup bid

ASK any member of a sports team how it feels to be sat on the sidelines watching their team-mates continue to perform in their absence and the stock answer will usually contain the word “frustrated.”

It has proved no different for Sheffield Steelers’ forward Colton Fretter who, after serving a six-game ban for his part in a now infamous incident during last month’s Elite League defeat to Belfast Giants, returns to action today as they begin their Continental Cup quest.

Not surprisingly, when asked about his thoughts on the incident – which saw him attack Giants’ Spiro Goulakos after what he believed to be an uncalled illegal check from behind on him – the 35-year-old was quick to acknowledge his role before quickly moving on to concentrate on his return to the ice against Yunost Minsk at Saxo Bank Arena this afternoon.

“It’s all in the past now - what happened, happened and I can’t do anything about it. I probably lost my head a little bit, but I need to move on.

“I’m ready to go and get back out there. I just need to get my timing right and get back in the groove.

FLASHPOINT: Colton Fretter goes for Belfast player Spiro Goulakos in last month's fiery Elite League clash at Sheffield Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“Hopefully, it will take just the one shift for me to get back into it, but whoever they put me with, I’m comfortable playing with anyone at the moment.”

Fretter said he was coming back into a Steelers’ line-up full of confidence after they had posted some impressive results in his absence.

“I don’t like watching - at all,” added Fretter. “I’d much rather be playing. They’ve had some pretty good results, so they’ve been doing pretty good without me.”

On the difficulty of facing relatively unknown opponents over in Denmark, in particular against Minsk in today’s opener, Fretter added: “You want to be as prepared as possible with your systems and stuff, obviously, but we’ll have a gameplan going in for each team. If something changes during the game, then we’ll change our approach as we go along.

We’re an educated group and I’m sure we’ll be fine. This weekend we’ll hopefully have everybody ready to play which will only increase our chances to progress. Sheffield Steelers’ Colton Fretter

“But we’re an educated group and I’m sure we’ll be fine. This weekend we’ll hopefully have everybody ready to play which will only increase our chances to progress.”