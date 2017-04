THERE’S been little to choose between Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants during the 2016-17 season – their eight-game head-to-head series producing an even split with four wins apiece.

The Giants pipped the Steelers to the Elite League runners-up spot over 52 games and, as the two prepare to face-off against each other in the EIHL play-off semi-final in Nottingham on Saturday, we look back at the previous meetings between the two during the regular season at Belfast’s SSE Arena.