Video: Sheffield Steelers 3 Dundee Stars 1 - Early strikes put Steelers in control

EARLY GOALS put Sheffield Steelers in firm control against struggling Dundee Stars at Ice Sheffield tonight.

Steelers had previously eased to victory over Omar Pacha's side twice already this season - the previous meeting at this venue having seen Paul Thompson's side romp to an 8-2 triumph.

Ben O'Connor celebrates scoring his first period goal

Since then, the Steelers have returned from Tayside with a 5-2 win and clearly fancied their chances of a third straight win over the Scottish club with two goals in the space of 17 seconds.

Andreas Valdix was the first to strike at 4.03 with Andre Deveaux pouncing on a delayed penalty call 17 seconds later.

Aided by some spectacular saves by goaltender Travis Fullerton - somehow denying Levi Nelson in the 15th minute from right in front of the net - Dundee stayed in contention and halved the deficit at 6.16, silencing the home crowd through Taylor Dickin.

But most of the action was in the Dundee zone with Fullerton performing, at times, heroics, eventually being beaten for a third time when Robert Dowd set up new dad Ben O'Connor to fire into the roof of the net from eight yards out.