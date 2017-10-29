Video: Sheffield Steelers 6 Braehead Clan 0 - Thompson delighted with his weekend haul

SHEFFIELD STEELERS cruised to victory against Braehead Clan on Sunday night in the second meeting in three days between the two sides.

The Steelers prevailed 3-2 in overtime against the Clan in Glasgow on Friday night, maintaining their 100 per cent record in Group A.

The only blemish from the weekend was Saturday night's overtime loss at Fife Flyers, particularly with Steelers being 1-0 ahead with less than two minutes of regulation time remaining.

But despite that setback, Steelers' head coach Paul Thompson was happy with his points haul from across the three games.

"I'm delighted with the whole weekend,"said Thompson. "We went up to Scotland and we gave the youngsters extra time out there and you are now starting to see them develop into very good Elite League players and that is why they are with us.

"We put in a great shift in Braehead on Friday and on Saturday we played a great game against a really talented Fife team, I have to say, good speed and a lot of quality throughout their roster and we dropped the ball with 90 seconds to go and we were in full control in the third period against a very good team.

FEED ME: Liam Kirk, far left, rounds the net after setting up Andreas Jamtin for Sheffield Steelers' opener against Braehead Clan. Picture: Hayley Roberts

"So we were a little annoyed and I wanted to see a reaction against Braehead and we got a terrific response. I thought it was a really good team effort at home to Braehead and I'm quite happy with five points from six - I would have been super delighted with all six because I think that's what we should have come away with, but you've got to make sure you play for 60 minutes."

The first 10 or so minutes against Braehead at Ice Sheffield had passed without too much incident before Thompson's team took control with three goals inside as many minutes.

Gary Russell's goal was first breached by after great work by 18-year-old Liam Kirk down the right presented a simple tap-in for Andreas Jamtin at 14.13, before two goals in 31 seconds poleaxed the visitors.

Joonas Ronnberg marked his last Elite League appearance for the Steelers before returning to Finland by making it 2-0 with a blast from the blue line at 17.09 before John Armstrong increased the home side's advantage shortly after, finishing off a neat move involving Matt Marquardt and Mathieu Roy.

DELIGHTED: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley

The second period brought little in the way of chances for either side and was mainly noticeable for a penalty incurred by Steelers' Zack Fitzgerald for an illegal check to the head which saw him spend 10 minutes in the penalty box.

Into the third and, while Braehead enjoyed their best period of the game, Ervins Mustukovs wasn't called upon to stretch himself too much. It proved costly for the visitors when Armstrong - who finished the night with 2+3 - grabbed his second goal at 48.27 from close range after good work by teenager Kieran Brown.

Just under three minutes later, the puck broke free and Matt Marquardt was left with the simple task of tapping home into an empty net from just in front. It was another simple tap in that increased the agony for the visitors, when the recently-arrived former NHL forward Andre Deveaux grabbed his first goal as a Steeler at 53.11, proving persistent when trying to force the puck over the line.

The Steelers had spent the early hours of their Sunday travelling back from north of the border, having lost out 2-1 in overtime at Fife Flyers.

Steelers v Braehead at Ice Sheffield

Levi Nelson followed up his overtime winner from the night before in Braehead by opening the scoring in Kirkcaldy at 41.26. But Shayne Stockton levelled for the hosts with just 83 seconds remaining on the clock and the Flyers needed only nine seconds of overtime for Evan Bloodoff to fire the winner past Ervins Mustukovs.