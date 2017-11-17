Video: Sheffield Steelers preparing to tread European path one step at a time

Back in August, Sheffield Steelers’ head coach Paul Thompson made securing a return to the Champions Hockey League next year one of the club’s top priorities.

READ/WATCH MORE - All you need to know: Rough guide to Sheffield Steelers and the Continental Cup ...

This weekend, his players have an opportunity to take a big step along the road to achieving that aim for the 2018-19 season.

Starting this afternoon against the relatively unknown quantity that is Belarussia’s Yunost Minsk, the five-time Elite League champions will attempt to qualify for the final stage of the Continental Cup in January.

Encounters against Danish hosts Rungsted and Latvia’s Kurbads Riga follow with the top two teams competing in the Copenhagen suburb over the next three days going through.

If successful, the Steelers could host the final round of the competition early next year at Sheffield Arena but, for now, their thoughts are on the immediate task ahead with all thoughts of returning to club hockey’s premier European competition next season put to the back of their minds.

Colton Fretter back for Sheffield Steelers to face Minsk

Today’s opening tie sees the Steelers come up against a relatively unknown quantity, with Thompson admitting footage of the Belarussian champions being hard to come by – a total contrast to the ease with which he can scout opponents back home.

And while his players will be as well-prepared as ever, he admits they will have to adapt quickly once they realise what kind of opponent they are up against at the 2,000-capacity Saxo Bank Arena.

“We want to get back into the CHL, it’s as simple as that. We represented the league in it for a couple of years there and I feel that we’ve got stronger and stronger over those two years as a result,” said Thompson.

While some at the Steelers may be loathe to admit it, the success of arch-rivals Nottingham Panthers in becoming the first British club to make it through to the knockout phase of the CHL this season, will only have added extra incentive to make sure it is they who are one of two British clubs representing the EIHL next season.

Ultimately, how we fare will be down to how well we perform as a team and, crucially, how smart we are. Sheffield Steelers’ head coach, Paul Thompson

“You really can’t take anything away from Nottingham because they did a terrific job and I think everybody is learning from what other teams have done in terms of their preparation.

“So, yes, we’d like that opportunity to get back into the CHL, but we are not going to get ahead of ourselves.

“First of all, we need to make sure we finish in the top two in Rungsted and then take it from there.”

And while Thompson admits his scouting on the opposition hasn’t been simple, he is convinced that as long as his players perform to their obvious potential, they will enjoy success this weekend.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley

“I’m not saying we’re going to go in blind against Minsk, but we’re obviously not going to go in with as much information as we have on the other teams and that is a big part of today’s game,” added Thompson who coached in Denmark for a year prior to becoming the Steelers’ boss back in the summer of 2015.

“We get to see Rungsted and Riga in the second match after our opening game, so we’ll be able to scout that game closely as we always do in tournament hockey.

“It is a tough schedule but it’s tough for all four teams.

“You normally get a feel for all of the teams that you’re playing against and, while there’s a little bit of the unknown with the Latvian and Belarussian teams, I know the coach well in Rungsted so I’m familiar with his style and the Danish style from my time over there.

“But, ultimately, how we fare will be down to how well we perform as a team and, crucially, how smart we are.”

The Steelers, who go into the competition on the back of some decent form, will be boosted today by the return of forward Colton Fretter, who has served his six-game suspension following the infamous brawl that broke out against Belfast Giants last month at Sheffield Arena.

Swedish forward Jonas Westerling, sidelined for most of the last month, skated with the rest of the team throughout the week ahead of yesterday’s departure for Denmark.

But any decision on the fitness of fellow forward Mathieu Roy looks likely to be made as late as possible today.