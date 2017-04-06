Video - Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants: Swedish duo relishing new boundaries in grand finale weekend

FOR a number of Sheffield Steelers’ foreign legion, the forthcoming Elite League play-off weekend will be unlike anything they have experienced in their careers.

Four teams competing in two one-off semi-finals for a place in the final 24 hours later is not the usual format familiar to the likes of Swedish forwards Yared Hagos and Andreas Valdix.

So far, however, they are enjoying the cup-tie style play-offs that are unique to the UK top-flight, as opposed to the gruelling seven-game series’ over several rounds favoured in most other ice hockey-playing nations.

Last weekend’s thrilling come-from-behind win against arch-rivals Nottingham Panthers in the two-legged quarter-final has shown both men the positives of such a play-off system as they prepare for Saturday’s semi-final showdown against Belfast Giants. While Cardiff Devils enter the first semi-final against Dundee Stars as clear favourites to proceed and keep their hopes for a grand slam alive, the follow-on game really is too close to call.

Yared Hagos (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Eight times the Steelers faced-off against the Giants during the regular season, both teams winning four apiece and each prevailing twice in each other’s buildings.

For 34-year-old Hagos, who arrived in South Yorkshire in November for his first taste of British hockey having spent the majority of his senior career in the Swedish Hockey League, this weekend represents a last chance for the Steelers to meet pre-season expectations.

“We’ve been a competitive team all year, but we didn’t win the league and we lost out in the Challenge Cup final,” said Hagos, who also played two seasons for Iowa Stars in AHL, North America’s second tier.

“It would be ideal if we won the play-off trophy. That is our expectation – to win.

“When you play in Sheffield the expectation is to win and to win trophies. That is the mindset that the guys had coming into the season and that hasn’t changed as we’ve gone along.”

For Hagos’s team-mate Valdix, this weekend is a further opportunity to make up for lost time, having seen his first season in the UK hampered by injury.

“This kind of play-off format is not what I’m used to in Sweden, but it is nice to play this way and to go to the final week feels amazing,” said the talented centre, who has contributed 36 points, including 10 goals, in the 34 games he has played. “Everyone says how great it is – so it will be nice to be part of it.”

Like his compatriot Hagos, Valdix sees no reason why the Steelers cannot find themselves lining up in Sunday’s final.

Andreas Valdix (Picture: Dean Woolley)

“Belfast have a good team and they are a little bit like us in the way they play,” added Valdix. “It’s going to be a tough game, like it has been all year against them, but I have a good feeling about it.”