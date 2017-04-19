Search

Adam Peaty’s Nan to get his latest medal but his world record bid falls short at Ponds Forge

Adam Peaty leaves the pool after competing in the Mens Open 50m Backstroke heats during day two of the 2017 British Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge (Picture:Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Adam Peaty registered the second-fastest 50 metres breaststroke time in history as he powered to the British title in Sheffield last night.

Peaty won the final in 26.48 seconds – a time just six hundredths of a second short of his own world-record mark in the non-Olympic event.

It was another impressive showing at Ponds Forge from the 22-year-old, who on Tuesday had won the 100m breaststroke – in which he also holds the world record (57.13secs), as well as the Olympic title – in 57.79secs, automatically sealing him a place at this summer’s Budapest World Championships.

Peaty, the reigning world champion over both distances, admitted after yesterday’s triumph he found it “extremely frustrating” not to have set a new world record, but emphasised he is targeting doing it at the Worlds in July having worked on his dive, which he regards as an area of weakness. Peaty said: “It was extremely frustrating for me, but at the end of the day, that is the sport – you are going to be playing with hundredths of a second. Peaty had given his 100m gold medal to a young boy in the crowd on Tuesday.

And when asked if he was going to do something similar on Wednesday, he said: “That one will go back tonight to my Nan (who was watching from the crowd) – she will tell me off otherwise!”

Loughborough University swimmer Jocelyn Ulyett secured a World Championships spot for the first time as she finished ahead of Rio finalists Molly Renshaw and Chloe Tutton to win the 200m breaststroke title.

