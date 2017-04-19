Adam Peaty’s Nan to get his latest medal but his world record bid falls short at Ponds Forge

Adam Peaty registered the second-fastest 50 metres breaststroke time in history as he powered to the British title in Sheffield last night.

Peaty won the final in 26.48 seconds – a time just six hundredths of a second short of his own world-record mark in the non-Olympic event.

That one will go back tonight to my Nan (who was watching from the crowd) – she will tell me off otherwise! Adam Peaty

It was another impressive showing at Ponds Forge from the 22-year-old, who on Tuesday had won the 100m breaststroke – in which he also holds the world record (57.13secs), as well as the Olympic title – in 57.79secs, automatically sealing him a place at this summer’s Budapest World Championships.

Peaty, the reigning world champion over both distances, admitted after yesterday’s triumph he found it “extremely frustrating” not to have set a new world record, but emphasised he is targeting doing it at the Worlds in July having worked on his dive, which he regards as an area of weakness. Peaty said: “It was extremely frustrating for me, but at the end of the day, that is the sport – you are going to be playing with hundredths of a second. Peaty had given his 100m gold medal to a young boy in the crowd on Tuesday.

And when asked if he was going to do something similar on Wednesday, he said: “That one will go back tonight to my Nan (who was watching from the crowd) – she will tell me off otherwise!”

Loughborough University swimmer Jocelyn Ulyett secured a World Championships spot for the first time as she finished ahead of Rio finalists Molly Renshaw and Chloe Tutton to win the 200m breaststroke title.