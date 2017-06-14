Awkward! Jonny Brownlee mistakenly sent congratulatory letter for 'winning' Leeds World Series Triathlon

Jonny Brownlee may have dreamed about beating his brother Alistair to victory at the Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Series event in Leeds.

For one moment this morning, that dream will have seemed to have come true.

The 27-year-old received a congratulatory letter from the International Triathlon Union hailing his “triumphant win” in his home city.

Unfortunately for Jonny, the letter from Marisol Casado was mistakenly sent to him instead of elder brother Alistair.

The letter congratulated Jonny on his recent victory and said he had displayed “great determination and strength to earn a well deserved spot on the podium”.

Jonny did finish on the podium at the Leeds race – but he crossed the finish line on Millenium Square eight seconds behind his brother to take home the silver medal.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee embrace at the finish line in Leeds

The Olympic silver medallist posted an image of the letter on Twitter accompanied with “#awkward”.

Mr Casado's letter in full....

“Dear Jonathan,

“It is with great pleasure to congratulate you on your recent victory at Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon in Leeds.

“Your commitment and dedication applied to your training that lead to your triumphant win is an inspiration not only to your fellow athletes but to up-and-coming athletes alike.

“You showed great determination and strength to earn a well-deserved spot on the podium and you should be incredible proud of your achievement.

“I certainly hope you thoroughly enjoyed your time at the event, and I look forward to seeing you compete at future ITU events.

“I wish you all the best in your training until your next race

“Sincerely

“Marisol Casado”

Awkward indeed!