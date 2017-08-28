Badminton: Bronze medal winners’ hearts set on gold medals

A BRONZE medal in the TOTAL BWF World Championships is never something to be snubbed, but now Gabby and Chris Adcock are desperate to channel their semi-final hurt into future glory.

Already guaranteed of a medal in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, the pair went into their last-four clash with top seeds Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen with very little to lose.

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

But after missing out in two sets, 21-15 23-21, and failing to reach Sunday’s final, the pain was still etched onto the faces of a pair who knew just how close they game to glory.

“We really didn’t bring a good level, especially in the first set,” said Leeds shuttler Gabby.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve been playing well all week.

“We didn’t bring our level and we didn’t bring our style.

“We were more worried about what they were going to bring to us.

“In the second set we turned that around, we decided to concentrate on ourselves and dictate. It showed and we really got into the game a lot more.

“We’ve got lots to learn, we’re disappointed, but we want to do more and we want to do better.”

But when all is said and done, this is a year that these two will never forget.

After all, the European champions had never won a world medal together – a dream Chris had always wanted to achieve with his wife having picked up silver in Imogen Bankier in 2011.

And in the week that saw them rise to fourth in the world rankings, this is a journey that is not ending in the Emirates Arena.

“We just want to do better and want to be world champions, but standing on that podium on Sunday, I’m sure I’ll feel super proud and it’s hopefully a step in the right direction,” Gabby added.

“We know how to play badminton, and it’s about being confident we can beat anyone on the day.

“I think we’re building that and winning the Europeans definitely gave us that extra boost. I feel that we’re really starting to come into our prime now.”

