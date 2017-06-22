Swimming: Aimee Willmott withdraws from World Championships through injury

Middlesbrough swimmer Aimee Willmott revealed her “sadness” after withdrawing from the British squad heading to next month's World Championships in Belgrade due to injury.

The 24-year-old Olympian will have keyhole surgery on Friday to repair a knee problem she has struggled with since February.

Willmott had been due to represent Britain in the 400m individual medley after qualifying in second place behind Scotland;s Hannah Miley at the British Swimming Championship in April.

Miley and Willmott both made the final of the 400m individual medley at the Rio Olympics last year.

Willmott, who trains in London, announced her decision on social media stating that she was “really gutted” to miss the championships in Belgrade.

She said: “After a difficult few months, it is with sadness that I am withdrawing from the World Championships.

“I have been suffering with a knee injury since February and since I haven't had the easiest of journeys.

“Tomorrow I will have key hole surgery to investigate the cause and I am more determined than ever to get myself back on track and raring to go in September to work towards next year.”

The World Championship will take place between July 14 and 30.