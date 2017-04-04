Table tennis: Paul Drinkhall bags England spot for Commonwealth Games with one year to go until Gold Coast event

Yorkshire table tennis player Paul Drinkhall has been confirmed in the England squad for next year's Commonwealth Games - exactly one year to go until the multi-sports event in Australia.

The Loftus player and team-mate Liam Pitchford were among the first group of athletes to be confirmed by Commonwealth Games England today for the Gold Coast event.

Drinkhall, second left, was part of the England team that won silver at the Commonwealth Games four years ago (Photo: PA)

The rest of the England table tennis squad will be selected later this year.

Drinkhall, 27, has four medals from three previous appearances at the Games including a gold alongside wife Joanna in the mixed doubles at Glasgow 2014.

He also has team silver from Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014, plus mixed doubles bronze from Delhi.

Drinkhall believes it is a boost to have places confirmed a year in advance as he prepares for a tilt at a first gold medal in the singles event.

He said: “It’s great getting named this far out because we can focus on being in the best shape we can be, whereas when you’re still thinking about selection you are focused on that.

“It’s going to be my fourth Commonwealths and obviously I did well at the last one in the team and the mixed doubles.

“I’m hoping to go one better in the team and hopefully to get that medal in the singles.

"I’ve won a gold before and that’s a great achievement but I’d still like that medal in the singles. Going off the rankings now, I’d be one of the top seeds. It’s a really open event with a few capable of winning, and I think I’m one of them.”

Table Tennis England’s Head of Talent & Performance, Simon Mills, said: “We’re delighted to be able to name Paul and Liam in phase one of the England team and give them the security to be able to work towards Gold Coast and to get there in their best condition.

“We look forward to adding to the team in December.”