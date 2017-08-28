Triathlon: Joy for Jonny after securing his first ITU success of the season

Have your say

Jonny Brownlee claimed his first victory of the season in the ITU World Triathlon Stockholm on Saturday.

After a disappointing fourth place in the previous two races in Edmonton and Montreal, Brownlee won in one hour 49 minutes 10 seconds, 18 seconds ahead of second-placed Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway. France’s Pierre le Corre took bronze.

Brownlee, the Olympic silver medallist behind his brother Alistair, was second out of the water following the 1500 metres swim, had a strong 40km bike section and completed victory on the 10km run.

“It’s been a tough few months for me, and I guess that’s how it feels to feel normal again,” Brownlee said on triathlon.org

“I hate having bad races, I hate finishing bad after races, so it feels great to be back again. It was nice to actually perform a full triathlon”.

Jessica Learmonth was second in the women’s race, for her first World Triathlon Series medal. Bermuda’s Flora Duffy won.

“It is amazing, I can’t really believe it to be honest,” said Learmonth.

“It was hard work, but I am delighted.” The 29-year-old, from Leeds like the Brownlees, finished 1min 21secs behind Duffy.

Ashleigh Gentle of Australia was 12secs further behind in third.