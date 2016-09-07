Caygill driving forward on testing German Nurburgring circuit

WEST Yorkshire motor-racing prospect Josh Caygill has hit form ahead of this weekend’s resumption of the Audi Sport TT Cup.

The Netherton driver secured a top-six class finish in only his second outing in the VLN Endurance Championship on the full-length Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit.

Just a couple of weeks after his debut in VLN at the 13-mile German track, the 27-year-old made a return to action in the popular category, with backing from Sandal BMW, behind the wheel of a Walkenhorst Motorsport powered by Dunlop BMW M235i Racing Cup class car.

Partnering Malaysian ace Jazeman Jaafar and South African racer Jordan Pepper, the trio made a huge impression in the ROWE Six-Hour ADAC Ruhr-Pokal race by scything their way through the order impressively from 14th on the ‘Cup5’ class grid into sixth place.

“Finishing P6 wasn’t a bad result at all, especially as all three of us are new to VLN and the Nordschleife”, said Yorkshireman Caygill. “We couldn’t have had better weather to be fair and we all enjoyed it, there was plenty going on out there with 160-plus cars on the track – a real eye-opener.

“Next time out I’ll know even more what to expect and get on with things even faster. With such a massive lap, there’s a lot to take in but you soak it all up and then kind of absorb more and more as you go on. Each lap you understand a bit more, push that bit harder, but the biggest thing is the traffic. Experience helps you with that, so I can’t wait for the next race now at the end of October.”

Caygill returns to the track at the Nurburgring, on the shorter configuration, this weekend for rounds nine and 10 of the Audi Sport TT Cup season.