Lewis Hamilton fears wet weather in China

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton fears a swift return to the Formula One winners’ circle could be scuppered by the heavy rain forecast to hit Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton has not had any runnning on the new wet weather tyres, having missed the wet tyre test in pre-season testing following a problem with his car.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks out of his team's garage after the second practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)

The wet tyres for this season are considerably wider following sweeping changes to the technical regulations, and Hamilton believes he could be at a disadvantage heading into the second race of the season.

When asked about the tyres Hamilton, said: “I am not really looking forward to a wet track because I haven’t driven on the new tyres, usually I like driving in the wet, but I am a little bit apprehensive.

“If you had to bolt them on for qualifying right now I have never driven them before. It is a much bigger tyre this year and there is a big risk that in the wet you damage the car.”

Despite Ferrrai’s win in Australia, driver Sebastian Vettel still believes that Mercedes are the team to beat.

I am not really looking forward to a wet track because I haven’t driven on the new tyres, usually I like driving in the wet, but I am a little bit apprehensive. Lewis Hamilton

Speaking ahead of the race Vettel, said: “Mercedes has to be the favourite, We had a strong first race, but we really go race by race.

“We know we have a good package which puts us in a good place, but we know there are a lot of things we need to do to keep up with them and keep up with the position we are in now to fight for race wins.”

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso has ruled out leaving McLaren during this season, despite the engine problems his car is having.

The problems relate to the MGU-H and the MGU-K power unit componets, which covert braking energy into electricity. The electricty then gives the car an extra 160 horsepower.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

McLaren’s problem is that the deployment of the extra power runs out, before the end of the straights.

It is rumoured the Honda powered engine will out of deployment, two-thirds down the straights at the Shanghi International Circuit.

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, who is a friend of double world champion recently suggested that Alonso could walk away from McLaren if their fortunes quickly fail to improve.

But in response to Webber’s commments the Spainard denied the remarks, saying: “No, that is definitely not true. Everyone is quite close to me and it is like I have a depression and it is not like that.

“I prefer to be here than in the supermarket of my home town.”

Elsewhere, Pascal Wehrlein will not take part in the Chinese Grand Prix, after being not fit enouugh to race in Australia. Sauber have confirmed the 22-year-old will once again be absent from the race and quite possibly Bahrain next week, too. Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will step up as his replacement, after making his debut in Melbourne.

Joleyn Palmer will have a point to prove, when he lines up on the starting grid. The Englishmen had a dreadful weekend in Melbourne, crashing in Free Practice two, qualifying last and then failing to finish after his car kept locking its brakes.

With heavy rain forecast it should be an exciting race.