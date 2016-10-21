Lewis Hamilton retains title hope ... but is ready to accept second-best

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to take his likely defeat to Nico Rosberg in the title race “like a man” as he turned on the charm offensive in the United States.

Hamilton, who attracted criticism in Japan after he fooled around on his mobile phone during the pre-race press conference, was summoned by the sport’s governing body to appear in front of the media once more yesterday.

But Hamilton’s appearance here was worlds apart from his bizarre outing in Suzuka, where he spent the majority of the televised media session on Snapchat.

Hamilton answered the questions directed at him in a courteous, polite manner. He put his phone down on the floor as he arrived for the media call before asking French driver Romain Grosjean to take a picture of him, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Hulkenberg later in the session.

The 31-year-old Briton, arrives in Austin 33 points adrift of Rosberg in the championship and with only four rounds remaining, the title race is now out of his hands.

“I will try and take it like a man if Nico wins the championship,” said Hamilton last night. “You can’t win them all. Look at all the world champions in the past that have won championships and lost championships. It is part of the game.

“I am in the position right now where there are still a lot of points available, so I will give it everything I have got.”