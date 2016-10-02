Motor Sport: Tordoff pipped for title after dramatic last day’s racing

YORKSHIRE’S Sam Tordoff narrowly missed out on lifting the British Touring Car Championship title after a dramatic finalé at Brands Hatch.

Leeds driver Tordoff needed to stay ahead of title rival Gordon Shedden in the final race of the day but, despite a brave effort, was unable to stop the Honda driver getting past and claiming his third BTCC title.

Tordoff, who ultimately lost out on the title by just two points after 30 races, said: “We got right the way to the end, lost by a handful of points so we can be really proud of ourselves and I’m really proud and really happy.

“I’m a little bit gutted obviously to not win, but it’s gone to a worthy champion.

“I think we’ve won the constructors’ championship as well.

“We won the teams’ championship, so two out of three isn’t bad.”

Reflecting on the crucial final race of the day, Team JCT600 with GradX driver Tordoff added: I was struggling to be honest.

“We just didn’t have the pace today. The better man won.

“In the race when I needed something extra we didn’t quite have it. So, it’s a shame, but I live to fight another day.

“On reflection the three results today were a great haul of points.

“We’ve actually had a good day, it’s just Gordon’s had a fractionally better day and pipped it from us.

“We couldn’t have done much more though.”

After coming so close to claiming the title, Tordoff will now take time to consider his options for next season.

He added: “We’ll sit down and talk about it over the winter and decide on a plan, but this has been my best year ever.

“I’ve loved every minute of it and l’m really thrilled regardless of what happens in the future.”

Final positions: 1, Gordon Shedden 308 points; 2, Sam Tordoff 306; 3, Mat Jackson 292; 4, Colin Turkington 289; 5, Rob Collard 278.

Earlier in the day in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, Morley’s Dan Cammish claimed a record-breaking 12th victory out of 16 races.

Redline Racing’s Cammish had already secured his second-successive championship title last month.