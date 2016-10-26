Only way is up for Knaresborough speedster Dan Linfoot after finishing fourth in British Superbikes

NOrth Yorkshire rider Dan Linfoot says the only way is up after securing his best finish in the British Superbikes series.

Linfoot recorded a career-best fourth-place finish in the Championship despite dropping down a place in the final showdown race at Brands Hatch earlier this month.

Kawasaki rider James Ellison rose above Linfoot in the final standings after winning the final race from pole position, while Linfoot battled up the pack from 18th on the grid to a sixth-place finish.

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne won the Series for a fifth time, 67 Showdown points above Linfoot, who finished one place above his Honda Racing teammate Jason O’Halloran.

On the season, Linfoot said: “Fourth is the best finish I have had since I started in BSB so I must be quite happy.

“It shows a true reflection of where we are as a team at the moment. It was nice to finish one place above my teammate, too, as that’s always the first aim.”

Linfoot had three second-place finishes during the 26-race series but blew two opportunities to claim a maiden win by crashing out of first place.

Despite those two mishaps, Linfoot said he felt his style of racing and mentality during races had improved in 2016.

Linfoot said: “There has been the usual ups and downs. We had a good chunk of podiums in the middle of the season and towards the end we had some more good placings.

On a good day we are able to fight for a podium but when we are not we are between fourth and sixth.

Whether that’s a reflection on the machine or me, I am not sure.

“My head has improved this year. In previous years I have been week in my head and slowed the pace down too much near to the finish.

“But I have got mentally stronger now and made some strong overtakes throughout the season.

“I am ready to start winning races. For whatever reason, it hasn’t happened yet.

“I feel as experienced as everybody else and I am not fazed by anyone either. I came fifth last year and now fourth this time so I am sure the only way is up.”

Linfoot has yet to officially confirm his team for next season although he has indicated his desire to remain as part of the Honda family.

The 2016 season was the last for Honda’s current model and Linfoot was keen to race the new model next year.

“I have been wanting to find a home in a team and someone to encourage me to be the best and that’s what I have found at Honda,” the 28-year-old added.