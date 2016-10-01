There’s no pressure on me in Brands Hatch final says Tordoff

Leeds driver Sam Tordoff will be going all out to lift the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship title at Brands Hatch tomorrow.

Despite a fairly mediocre weekend at Silverstone a fortnight ago, where he netted two 11th-placed finishes as well as a sixth place-finish, Tordoff actually extended his championship lead to 11 points as his chief rivals – namely Honda’s Matt Neal and Gordon Shedden – failed to take advantage.

And as he heads to the championship finale, the Team JCT600 with GardX driver is insistent that the pressure is firmly on the chasing pack.

“To come away from Silverstone having extended our lead from five points to 11 was quite frankly ridiculous!” said Tordoff.

“For me, the pressure is off as nobody expected this at the start of the year. I’ve been picking points up as we’ve gone along and just seeing how we go from there.

“There are seven or eight guys who keep taking points off each other out there as well as off of me, so we’ll see what happens. Regarding the competition, Honda has been up there for many years as the benchmark. I think the biggest threat comes from them – they’re experienced guys who have been there and done it. My team-mate’s there (Rob Collard) in the mirrors too, and you can never discount the Fords.

“It could be difficult at Brands with the ballast – it’s undulating, so we have to be wary. There are a lot of corners and stop-starts, though, which should suit the BMW. It’s been a strange two weeks in the meantime. I’ve tried to keep myself sharp with BMW, and Brands Hatch GP is my favourite circuit. I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ll arrive there having approached the weekend the same as I’ve approached every other this season.

“I’ve prepped, done the simulator work. Hopefully we’ll qualify well, which will be really important, and we’ll just go from there.”

ITV4 will be showing live coverage of tomorrow’s BTCC finale from 10.15am with the three races scheduled to be shown at: 11.32am, 2.22pm and 5.09pm.